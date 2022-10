GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The Town of Greenwood announced Monday, Oct. 3 that the town’s mayor has died.

The city announced on Facebook that Mayor Frank Stawasz has passed away. The mayor had been dealing with a long-term illness for some time.

Services for the mayor have not yet been announced.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I announce that Heaven gained our Mayor this morning. No further details as this time, but I will post the service information once I know the details on Mayor Frank’s arrangements.”

