Jury now deliberating in Taylor Parker murder trial

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The murder trial for a woman accused of killing an expectant mother and cutting her unborn child out of her body is entering its final stage.

On Monday, Oct. 3, closing arguments in the trial of Taylor Parker wrapped up, and the jury began its deliberations. The trial has been underway for several weeks.

Parker is accused of murdering Reagan Hancock back in October of 2020, and cutting her unborn child out of her womb. The gruesome trial has been underway for several weeks, with a number of testimonies being heard from people such as Parker’s boyfriend at the time, and the lead detective on the case.

