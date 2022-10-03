Ask the Doctor
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel

The map above shows roughly where human remains were found in a heavily wooded area in...
The map above shows roughly where human remains were found in a heavily wooded area in McCurtain County, Okla. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.(Google Maps)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area during the first weekend of October.

Sheriff Kevin Clardy says on Saturday, Oct. 1, someone found the remains in a heavily wooded area east of Idabel in the area of Goodwater/Redland off Goodwater Road. The scene has been secured so that on Friday, a team of anthropologists and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation can search the area more thoroughly.

The sheriff says there are currently four open missing persons cases in the county, but they’re already ruled out the possibility that the remains belong to any of those missing individuals.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

