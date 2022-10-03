County offices begin moving back into Miller County Courthouse after flooding in ‘21 winter storm

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Monday, Oct. 3 was move-in day for the refurbished Miller County Courthouse in Texarkana.

In February of 2021, the building was flooded when water pipes burst during an ice storm. Since then, county offices have been located at various locations across the City of Texarkana. Although renovations are still in progress, the first floor of the building is now up and running. The circuit clerk and county judge offices were the first to reopen for business.

“This is where we belong. We belong at the courthouse and we are glad to be back,” said Mary Pankey, circuit clerk.

“I’ve been here for nearly 30 years, so this is home. I want to come back,” said Teresa Reed, county treasurer.

County leaders say the renovation work cost $5-6 million and was paid for with insurance money. All first floor offices are expected to complete move-in by the end of October.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.