Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

County offices begin moving back into Miller County Courthouse after flooding in ‘21 winter storm

Miller County Courthouse
Miller County Courthouse(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Monday, Oct. 3 was move-in day for the refurbished Miller County Courthouse in Texarkana.

In February of 2021, the building was flooded when water pipes burst during an ice storm. Since then, county offices have been located at various locations across the City of Texarkana. Although renovations are still in progress, the first floor of the building is now up and running. The circuit clerk and county judge offices were the first to reopen for business.

“This is where we belong. We belong at the courthouse and we are glad to be back,” said Mary Pankey, circuit clerk.

“I’ve been here for nearly 30 years, so this is home. I want to come back,” said Teresa Reed, county treasurer.

County leaders say the renovation work cost $5-6 million and was paid for with insurance money. All first floor offices are expected to complete move-in by the end of October.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on I-49
1 dead, 1 injured from fatal crash on I-49
SNAP benefits in La. increasing due to cost-of-living adjustments
A Wisconsin mother shares her survivor story after she is shot at least 14 times by her...
GRAPHIC: Mother shot 14 times by ex-boyfriend in front of children, police say
Taylor Parker at trial on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Jury reaches verdict in Taylor Parker murder trial
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
16-year-old dies following Natchitoches Parish UTV crash

Latest News

BOOKED: John Wesley Smith, 51, one count of first-degree murder
Man accused of murder 29 years after homicide
The map above shows roughly where human remains were found in a heavily wooded area in...
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel
This photo, taken on Oct. 3, 2022, shows crews in the process of tearing down Fair Grounds...
City halts demolition of Fair Grounds Field
Kathy Aaron, vice president of Judah 1 Aviation Ministries
Shreveport nonprofit working to send help to Fla. after Hurricane Ian