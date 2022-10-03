City halts demolition of Fair Grounds Field

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport has ordered its contractor to stop demolition of Fair Grounds Field.

Henderson Construction Services told KSLA News 12 that it got the word in a call from the city about 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3.

The halt to demolition comes days after a new petition seeking an end to the work at Fair Grounds Field.

John W. Lowe and Friends of Fair Grounds Field LLC filed a petition Sept. 30 seeking a temporary restraining order, a preliminary injunction and a permanent injunction. A hearing on the matter is set for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Caddo District Court.

Below is the petition filed by Lowe and Friends of Fair Grounds Field LLC:

The city’s order for its contractor to stop work came a week after Harper Law Firm demanded a cease and desist for the Fair Grounds Field demolition.

That letter was sent to Mayor Adrian Perkins’ office, as well as other city officials and state agencies, late in the day Monday, Sept. 26.

