Braxton celebrates 100 days of healing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Months ago, KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner brought us the touching story of Braxton and Brennan Brooks.

As he told us, Braxton suffered with sickle cell anemia and Brennan was a bone marrow donor for his younger brother.

Today, KSLA News 12′s Michael Barnes visited the Brooks family as they celebrated 100 days since the donation.

Braxton had a severe case of sickle cell. He was hospitalized more than 50 times, including 12 times in the intensive-care unit.

He’s one of many kids who come into this world battling diseases.

And it’s why his big brother with the mean jump shot decided he’s got plenty of time before he has to become an NBA star or a judge to donate his bone marrow to Braxton in the coming weeks.

Fast forward three months, and Braxton and that big brother are celebrating 100 days since the donation.

The boys and their family stood outside Sunday, Oct. 2 as a fleet of cars gave little Braxton his own parade and left him almost speechless.

Reporter: “So we’re celebrating 100 days .. and you got your own parade, man! Tell me about it.”

Braxton: “Good!”

And on a day celebrating more life for Braxton, you can’t forget who he got that life from.

“I feel like it’s been a lot to him, so I feel like he should celebrate a hundred days,” his brother Brennan said.

“We are so thankful to Brennan that he ultimately decided that he wanted to do it,” said Rachael Brooks, Braxton’s mother. “Of course, Brennan and Braxton are really close in age; so they are best friends.”

And just when Brennan’s family thought he couldn’t possibly be any more thoughtful, he continued to show his strong love for his baby bro.

“Brennan texted me, shows you how much he loves his brother. Brennan texted me, ‘Grandma, please go to Dallas with me’,” said his grandmother Linda Rogers.

He wanted her to tag along for Braxton’s last checkup marking his 100 days of getting better.

His mom said most kids struggle after a bone marrow transplant, but Braxton faced the challenge like a champ.

“For Braxton, the complications were minimal,” Rachael Brooks said. “This procedure went as well as it could for him.”

And his family chalks it all up to God.

“With the help of God, and everybody around here praying for him, he came through it with flying colors,” Rogers said.

With Braxton’s healing, the brothers can be at ease and enjoy the finer things in life.

Brennan: “Out of the ‘Cars,’ which one did you like the most?”

Braxton: “I liked the first one the most.”

Happy 100 days of healing Braxton.

