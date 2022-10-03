Another quiet and warm week ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another week of quiet weather is ahead for the ArkLaTex. We’ll be a little warmer than last week, but with low humidity we’ll still enjoy some comfortable mornings and the afternoons won’t turn out too hot. A cold front is due in on Friday, but right now it’s not expected to bring rain.

For the rest of today we’ll enjoy sunny and pleasantly warm conditions in the mid 80s.

Temperatures will quickly cool into the 70s by sunset. Overnight look for clear skies and temperatures settling back into the mid 50s.

Another sunny day is ahead on Tuesday. We’ll warm up nicely again into the mid 80s by afternoon.

Temperatures will heat a little more by midweek with highs getting into the upper 80s to near 90 Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will remain cool in the 50s to near 60. We’ll remain mostly sunny and dry.

Some clouds will arrive with a cold front on Friday, but the forecast remains a dry one. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s as we wrap up with week.

The weekend ahead brings more great fall weather! We’ll be sunny and dry Saturday and Sunday. The afternoons will be pleasant with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mornings will be cool in the low to mid 50s.

The tropics are much quieter this week, but there are a couple of tropical waves that could see some development in the days ahead. One will move into the Caribbean, but the chances of development are only 30% in the next 5 days. A wave farther out into the Atlantic off the west coast of Africa has a 70% chance of developing, but anything that were to form will remain out to sea.

