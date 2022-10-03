ACLU warns EBR Schools about possible civil rights violations during Day of Hope event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The ACLU is addressing concerns about the Day of Hope event hosted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Public School System on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The ACLU sent a letter to school officials and warned the event likely violated the First and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. Click here to read the full letter. The group is requesting a meeting with school officials to further discuss concerns.

The Day of Hope took place at the Living Faith Christian Center and was co-sponsored by a nonprofit organization called 29:11 Mentoring Families.

Several students and parents expressed concerns and said topics discussed at the event included religion, suicide, and sex. However, a spokesperson with the school system said the event was not about religion, and topics that were discussed were student-led and in the moment.

The ACLU claims a permission slip distributed ahead of the event falsely told parents the event was a college and career fair.

“East Baton Rouge Schools’ Day of Hope subjected students to differential treatment based on harmful sex stereotypes, in the context of school-sponsored religious programming, and without families’ consent,” said ACLU of Louisiana Advocacy Director Chris Kaiser. “We are all free to exercise our religious beliefs individually, but it is never the government’s role to promote or endorse a specific religious viewpoint. It is imperative that EBRS remembers its constitutional duties to its students.”

Several days after the event, the East Baton Rouge Parish Public School System released the below statement:

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System aims to provide an inclusive, safe, supportive environment where students can express themselves without fear of unfair treatment. Bullying of any kind is not tolerated. The School System agreed to work with 29:11 Academy for the purpose of providing a College and Career Day with supporting activities to EBR high school seniors. The event was held on September 20, 2022. District leadership was unaware of any religious aspects of this event. District leadership did not approve any deviation from the planned schedule. The School System has received complaints following the event. The School System is taking these community concerns seriously and conducting appropriate follow up. Our focus will continue to be student-centric as we review processes and work to enrich the lives of our students.

