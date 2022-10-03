Ask the Doctor
ACLU warns EBR Schools about possible civil rights violations during Day of Hope event

The ACLU is now warning the school system that the event likely violated the 1st and 14th Amendments and Title IX.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The ACLU is addressing concerns about the Day of Hope event hosted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Public School System on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The ACLU sent a letter to school officials and warned the event likely violated the First and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. Click here to read the full letter. The group is requesting a meeting with school officials to further discuss concerns.

The Day of Hope took place at the Living Faith Christian Center and was co-sponsored by a nonprofit organization called 29:11 Mentoring Families.

Several students and parents expressed concerns and said topics discussed at the event included religion, suicide, and sex. However, a spokesperson with the school system said the event was not about religion, and topics that were discussed were student-led and in the moment.

The ACLU claims a permission slip distributed ahead of the event falsely told parents the event was a college and career fair.

“East Baton Rouge Schools’ Day of Hope subjected students to differential treatment based on harmful sex stereotypes, in the context of school-sponsored religious programming, and without families’ consent,” said ACLU of Louisiana Advocacy Director Chris Kaiser. “We are all free to exercise our religious beliefs individually, but it is never the government’s role to promote or endorse a specific religious viewpoint. It is imperative that EBRS remembers its constitutional duties to its students.”

THE INVESTIGATORS: EBR Schools doubles down in defense of Day of Hope event

Several days after the event, the East Baton Rouge Parish Public School System released the below statement:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

