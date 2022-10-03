Ask the Doctor
17 Alexandria Middle Magnet teachers call in sick

The Rapides Parish School Board has confirmed that 17 teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School called in sick on Monday, Oct. 3.
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has confirmed that 17 teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School called in sick on Monday, Oct. 3.

A week ago, on Sept. 26, two discrimination charges were filed against RPSB, claiming two teachers at AMMS were subjected to racial discrimination from their principal, Mrs. Renisha Sampract-Beaudion.

In addition to the 17 teachers, Beaudion was also absent from school on Monday.

Norris Guillot Jr., who filed the EEOC charges on the teacher’s behalf, told KALB that Beaudion has been placed on administrative leave, but RPSB was unable to confirm that because it pertains to a “personnel issue.”

