16-year-old dies following Natchitoches Parish UTV crash

The crash remains under investigation.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A teen is dead following a crash on Sunday afternoon.

Troopers with La. State Police were called at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 to a fatal crash on Posey Road in Natchitoches Parish.

The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Polaris Ranger Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV), driven by a 14-year-old juvenile, was westbound on Posey Road. For reasons still under investigation, the juvenile lost control of the vehicle which caused it to overturn.

Louisiana State Police

The passenger on the UTV, Robert Lewis, 16, of Natchitoches, was thrown from the vehicle. He was not restrained or wearing a helmet.

He was fatally injured and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The driver of the UTV was also not restrained or wearing a helmet. They received minor injuries. Routine toxicology samples were taken for testing.

The crash remains under investigation.

TROOP E NEWS RELEASE October 3, 2022 Juvenile Killed in Natchitoches Parish UTV Crash Natchitoches Parish – On October...

Posted by Louisiana State Police on Monday, October 3, 2022

