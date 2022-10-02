Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Warming this week; staying dry

By Austin Evans
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Ready for more sunshine? Yeah you are! The pattern we are stuck in continues with more sunshine and warming temperatures this week. Tonight, chilly in places with lows in the mid and low-50s. Some folks will see the 40s and clear skies will dominate as usual.

Highs in the mid-80s tomorrow with sunny skies wall-to-wall. It will be a beautiful day to celebrate the community at the Red River Revel, just don’t forget the sunscreen. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 50s once again.

Some cloud cover begins to move in Tuesday but we still have nothing in terms of rain chances anytime soon. Warming into Wednesday and Thursday with the upper-80s and low-90s possible. I wouldn’t be surprised to see burn bans begin popping up as the ArkLaTex as a region is very dry and no relief is in the immediate future.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP benefits in La. increasing due to cost-of-living adjustments
Fatal crash on I-49
1 dead, 1 injured from fatal crash on I-49
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
SFD responds to fire at Brookshire's on Line Avenue.
Brookshire’s on Line Ave. evacuated after fire starts inside store

Latest News

Warmer late this week
Austin's Sunday Afternoon Weather Update
The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is heavily damaged in the aftermath of...
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
Sunny and nice Sunday
Beautiful weather to finish the weekend
Sunny and nice Sunday
Austin's Sunday Morning Weather Update