Warming this week; staying dry

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Ready for more sunshine? Yeah you are! The pattern we are stuck in continues with more sunshine and warming temperatures this week. Tonight, chilly in places with lows in the mid and low-50s. Some folks will see the 40s and clear skies will dominate as usual.

Highs in the mid-80s tomorrow with sunny skies wall-to-wall. It will be a beautiful day to celebrate the community at the Red River Revel, just don’t forget the sunscreen. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 50s once again.

Some cloud cover begins to move in Tuesday but we still have nothing in terms of rain chances anytime soon. Warming into Wednesday and Thursday with the upper-80s and low-90s possible. I wouldn’t be surprised to see burn bans begin popping up as the ArkLaTex as a region is very dry and no relief is in the immediate future.

