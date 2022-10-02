Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

TPSO: 3 arrested following standoff that left K9 injured

TPSO: 3 arrested following standoff that injuried K9
TPSO: 3 arrested following standoff that injuried K9(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three people have been arrested following a standoff that left a K9 injured, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Thomas Loftis, 21, James Loyd, 52, and Charlotte O’Reagan, 73, were all taken into custody on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 1.

The incident began with a call just before 10 p.m. about two suspicious males allegedly walking around with a gun in the Bedico Community east of Ponchatoula, according to deputies.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, deputies said they attempted to detain Loyd. In the meantime, authorities said Loftis allegedly shot at law enforcement and hit a K9 in the jaw. Deputies said they shot back, and the two men took off into nearby woods before barricading themselves inside a camper.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the two men were eventually captured along with a third woman. Law enforcement said they face the below charges:

Thomas Loftis, 21:

  • (2) counts - Attempted first-degree murder
  • (1) count - Injuring of a police animal

James Loyd, 52:

  • (2) counts - Accessory to attempted first-degree murder
  • (1) count - Resisting an officer by force or violence

Charlotte O’Reagan, 73:

  • (2) counts - Accessory to attempted first-degree murder

“This incident could have ended much worse,” said Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. “And for that, we are truly blessed that our deputies are safe and unharmed.”

The K9 was transported to get medical care and is expected to make a complete recovery.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP benefits in La. increasing due to cost-of-living adjustments
Fatal crash on I-49
1 dead, 1 injured from fatal crash on I-49
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
SFD responds to fire at Brookshire's on Line Avenue.
Brookshire’s on Line Ave. evacuated after fire starts inside store

Latest News

A man was killed in a motorcycle accident after crashing and falling off an overpass.
Man killed on motorcycle near I-10 Highrise
Sister Malgorzata Majszczyk, or Sister “Margo” as she’s known, also grew up in Poland. She came...
Namesake of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, current chaplain share common connection to Poland
Fatal crash on I-49
Fatal Crash on I-49
The Red River Revel Arts Festival offers art, music, food, and more to the Shreveport - Bossier...
Red River Revel Arts Festival returns for its 46th year