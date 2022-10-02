LSU ranks No. 25 in latest AP Top 25 poll
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are ranked No. 25 in the latest released AP Top 25 poll.
The new poll was released one day after the LSU football team came out ahead of Auburn with a 21-17 victory. LSU improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the SEC.
Below is the complete list of ranked teams:
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3: Ohio State
4: Michigan
5: Clemson
6. USC
7: Oklahoma State
8: Tennessee
9: Ole Miss
10: Penn State
11: Utah
12: Oregon
13: Kentucky
14: North Carolina State
15: Wake Forest
16: BYU
17: TCU
18: UCLA
19: Kansas
20: Kansas State
21: Washington
22: Syracuse
23: Mississippi State
24: Cincinnati
25: LSU
