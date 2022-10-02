Love Does Ministry collecting donations for Coat and Heater Drive

Ask the Doctor
Love Does Ministry is hosting a heater and coat drive.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church is launching their Love Does Coat and Heater Drive to help prepare people in need for the winter.

Multiple drop-off locations are available to donate for Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church’s (SMBX) coat and heater drive. SMBC aims to help anyone of any age or size person which is not equipped for the cold.

Collections are happening from Oct. 2 - Oct. 14. The giveaway begins on Oct. 16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

When donating coats be sure they are not damaged, new and used for all sizes are accepted.

Drop-off Locations:

  • Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church, 329 E. Texas Street, Bossier City, Wednesday 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. & Sunday 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. (Collecting Coats and Portable Heaters)
  • Cricket Wireless, 2114 Airline Drive Suite C, Bossier City, Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. (Collecting Coats)

For more information or if would like to donate cash instead, please visit sunflowermissionarybaptistchurch.com.

