Beautiful weather to finish the weekend

By Austin Evans
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Today begins a slight warming trend that will go into this coming week. Highs in the mid-80s are expected with sunny skies all day again. Lows tonight will be much of the same, low-50s.

I’m not calling the following the next weather maker because there is so much time in between now and then that it could be a complete fabrication. Extending even farther out than I usually forecast, it looks like the next rain chance that the ArkLaTex will see won’t arrive until NEXT Sunday, October 9th. The rain I am seeing then is still very light and it may go away completely as we get a better idea of conditions closer to the day.

The October outlook shows a possibility of seeing above-average temperatures throughout the month and that does seem to be the case going into the late week coming up. Highs in the upper-80s are expected with some models suggesting the low-90s will return. However, I am skeptical of the 90s.

