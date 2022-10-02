1 dead, 1 injured from fatal crash on I-49

Ask the Doctor
Incident happened south of Natchitoches
An unrestrained man drives his truck off the interstate, hits the guardrail then flips.(MGN)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Denham Springs man crashed his vehicle into a guardrail on I-49 and was ejected.

On Oct. 1 at 6 a.m., Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E responded to a dispatch for a fatal crash. The accident happened south of Natchitoches.

Nicholas A. Bernard, 26, and a passenger were traveling north on I-49 in a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500. As they traveled, for currently unknown reasons, Bernard’s vehicle swerved off the roadway and entered the median then struck a guard rail and overturned. Bernard, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle as it overturned.

Bernard suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. The passenger, who was restrained, was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

A toxicology sample was submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

In 2022, Troop E investigated 39 fatal crashes, resulting in 41 deaths.

