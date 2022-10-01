Stem Saturday being held at David Raines Community Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Stem Saturday is being held in Shreveport to introduce children to the power of chemistry.

On Saturday, October 1, from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., STEM Shreveport-Bossier is hosting its STEM Saturday event at the David Raines Community Center, located at 2920 Round Grove Lane, Shreveport. This event is free to attend.

STEM Saturday’s purpose is to introduce K-12 students to the power of chemistry as they build their own chemical battery clocks and gain an understanding of exothermic and endothermic chemical reactions.

This event is happening in partnership with DoD STEM.

