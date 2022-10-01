Slight warming trend begins

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! What else can I say that I haven’t at this point? The weather is beautiful and that is going to continue through this entire workweek to come. Highs today hit the low-80s and it has been a gorgeous Saturday. The slight breeze is the icing on the cake, in my opinion. Tonight, chilly(ish) conditions are expected with lows in the upper-40s and low-50s. Clear skies, I need to get a telescope.

Tomorrow begins a slight warming trend that will go into this coming week. Highs in the mid-80s tomorrow are expected with sunny skies all day again. Lows tomorrow night will be much of the same, low-50s.

I’m not calling the following the next weather maker because there is so much time in between now and then that it could be a complete fabrication. Extending even farther out than I usually forecast, it looks like the next rain chance that the ArkLaTex will see won’t arrive until NEXT Sunday, October 9th. The rain I am seeing then is still very light and it may go away completely as we get a better idea of conditions closer to the day.

The October outlook shows a possibility of seeing above-average temperatures throughout the month and that does seem to be the case going into the late week coming up. Highs in the upper-80s are expected with some models suggesting the low-90s will return. However, I am skeptical of the 90s.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.