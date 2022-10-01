Ask the Doctor
Shreveporters flock to 46th annual Red River Revel

Red River Revel Festival
Red River Revel Festival(KSLA)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One of Shreveport’s most anticipated events is back at Festival Plaza - the Red River Revel!

Hundreds gathered downtown to listen to some tunes, grab a bite to eat and look at some artwork. Festival-goers always enjoy the fun-filled event but for some the festivities are more of an opportunity.

“For me, it’s really about exposure, I’m a new artist. Just started last year painting, coming up on a year in November. Just get my name out there. The more places I can go, the more people that can see my art, the better it is for me,” said Michael Lee, art vendor.

For an event schedule and ticket pricing, click here.

