Shreveporters flock to 46th annual Red River Revel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One of Shreveport’s most anticipated events is back at Festival Plaza - the Red River Revel!

Hundreds gathered downtown to listen to some tunes, grab a bite to eat and look at some artwork. Festival-goers always enjoy the fun-filled event but for some the festivities are more of an opportunity.

“For me, it’s really about exposure, I’m a new artist. Just started last year painting, coming up on a year in November. Just get my name out there. The more places I can go, the more people that can see my art, the better it is for me,” said Michael Lee, art vendor.

For an event schedule and ticket pricing, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.