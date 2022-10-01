Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

CDC warns of listeria outbreak linked to certain cheese

FILE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after...
FILE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after illnesses were reported in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas.(Ron Harris | AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some cheeses have been recalled after they were linked to a listeria outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after illnesses were reported in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas.

More than 20 brands of Brie and Camembert cheese sold between Aug. 1 and Sept. 28 across the U.S. and Mexico have been recalled.

A total of six illnesses were reported and five people have been hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

More information is available on Cdc.gov and the Federal Drug Administration’s recall page.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP benefits in La. increasing due to cost-of-living adjustments
Forest Estates
Forest Estates residents say short notice on rent increase ‘ridiculous’
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
Taylor Parker at trial on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Parker’s boyfriend at time of alleged incident says relationship was emotional rollercoaster
Around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, the 84-year-old walked away from Leslie Lakes Retirement Center...
84-year-old man missing after walking away from retirement center

Latest News

VIDEO: Cherry Grove Pier damaged by Hurricane Ian
VIDEO: Cherry Grove Pier damaged by Hurricane Ian
.
VIDEO: Boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
Healthcare Trust Fund Board discusses revised medical plan
Healthcare Trust Fund Board discusses revised medical plan
Healthcare Trust Fund Board discusses moving forward with revised insurance plan for city workers, retirees