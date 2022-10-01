Beautiful weekend weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Not much to discuss regarding the weather this weekend as it is what we have been talking about all week. Sunny skies all day today with mild afternoon temperatures topping out in the low-80s. That is after a chilly start to the morning, some seeing the mid-40s. Tonight won’t be quite as chilly with lows overnight dropping to the low-50s.

Tomorrow begins a slight warming trend that will go into this coming week. Highs in the mid-80s tomorrow are expected with sunny skies all day again. Lows tomorrow night will be much of the same, low-50s.

The October outlook shows a possibility of seeing above-average temperatures throughout the month and that does seem to be the case going into the late week coming up. Highs in the upper-80s are expected with some models suggesting the low-90s will return. However, I am skeptical of the 90s.

