Dennis Allen: Winston doubtful; Thomas out against Vikings for Saints on Sunday in London

LONDON, U.K. (WVUE) - UPDATE - Saints head coach Dennis Allen says that Jameis Winston is doutful to play against Minnesota on Sunday and wide receiver Michael Thomas is out.

Michael Thomas is out for Sunday’s game according to #Saints head coach Dennis Allen. @FOX8NOLA — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 30, 2022

Jameis Winston misses his third straight practice on Friday for the Saints in London.

Andy Dalton continued to take first-team snaps with Taysom Hill in a reserve role at quarterback.

Saints practice has ended… Jameis Winston was not in attendance for the 3rd straight day. Andy Dalton took first team reps — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) September 30, 2022

Despite head coach Dennis Allen and Jameis Winston himself saying Wednesday (Sept. 28) that the Saints starting quarterback would return to practice Thursday, Winston was absent for a second straight practice.

Again, Andy Dalton took first-team reps and Taysom Hill took reserve reps at quarterback.

Michael Thomas was also not present at practice.

Jameis Winston was not present at practice Thursday for Saints . Andy Dalton once again took first team reps. Taysom Hill did QB work as well.

Michael Thomas was not present as well — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) September 29, 2022

Andy Dalton & Taysom Hill QB reps pic.twitter.com/ufcC06K17G — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) September 29, 2022

#Saints OC Pete Carmichael said the plan changed in regards to Winston practicing as the day unfolded but hopes he’s out there tomorrow. Ultimately, he said, the decision on if Winston is held out this weekend lies with the trainers and head coach Dennis Allen. — Erin Summers (@ErinESummers) September 29, 2022

After three straight weeks of underwhelming offensive performances, the Saints have prepared to make a change at quarterback if necessary when they face the Minnesota Vikings in London, according to Fox 8 sports analyst Jeff Duncan.

Looks like the Saints are preparing in case they have to make a change at quarterback. Jameis Winston was not at practice today. Andy Dalton took first team reps at QB, with Taysom Hill receiving reps as a reserve QB. This is different than past weeks. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) September 28, 2022

Jameis Winston was not at practice on Wednesday (Sept. 28) and backup Andy Dalton took first-team snaps with Taysom Hill receiving reps at quarterback in a reserve role. Winston has been playing with fractures in his back and an ankle injury.

However, Dennis Allen said that Winston missed practice for rest and that he anticipates the starting quarterback’s return on Thursday.

Dennis Allen says Winston missed practice due to rest, anticipates him being there tomorrow — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) September 28, 2022

Mike Thomas and Ryan Ramczyk were also not at practice. Jarvis Landry, Andrus Peat, and Marcus Maye worked out on the side on Wednesday. Receiver Keith Kirkwood was signed to the practice squad.

