Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

VIDEO: Deputies rescue woman from extreme flood waters after Hurricane Ian

Authorities in Florida helped rescue a woman whose car was swept away by flood waters due to Hurricane Ian. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida helped rescue a woman caught in dangerous flood waters from Hurricane Ian.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida shared a dramatic video of the woman being pulled to safety by a team of deputies.

Authorities said the woman’s car was swept away by an extreme current in flood waters near Dean and Lake Underhill roads after the Little Econ River surged due to Hurricane Ian.

According to the sheriff’s office, a responding deputy had 200 feet of rope in his patrol vehicle, and a team of five deputies formed a human chain to pull the woman to safety.

Deputies said the rushing water was at least 10 feet deep where they found the woman.

The Associated Press reports that rescue crews in Florida have piloted boats and waded through riverine streets to save thousands of people trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings since the arrival of Hurricane Ian.

The storm is heading for another landfall in South Carolina. (CNN, US COAST GUARD, DAN ALLERS, FRANK LONI, WKMG, WCSC)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP benefits in La. increasing due to cost-of-living adjustments
Forest Estates
Forest Estates residents say short notice on rent increase ‘ridiculous’
Taylor Parker at trial on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Parker’s boyfriend at time of alleged incident says relationship was emotional rollercoaster
Around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, the 84-year-old walked away from Leslie Lakes Retirement Center...
84-year-old man missing after walking away from retirement center
At least three vehicles were involved in a wreck at the intersection of E Kings Highway and E...
Coroner IDs passenger who died 5 days after 4-vehicle crash at E. Kings at E. 70th

Latest News

VIDEO: Cherry Grove Pier damaged by Hurricane Ian
VIDEO: Cherry Grove Pier damaged by Hurricane Ian
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Officials: North Korea fires suspected ballistic missiles
.
Animal Care & Adoption Center celebrates opening of new building
The Danish Defence Command has released images of what it says are gas leaks from Nord Stream...
West rejects Putin’s claim it sabotaged Baltic pipelines