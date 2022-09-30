Shreveport/Bossier’s seen at least 7 shootings on I-20, I-220 in past 5 years

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — There have been at least seven shootings on Interstate 20 and Interstate 220 in Shreveport/Bossier City over the past 5 years.

Some of that gunfire has proved to be fatal.

Three of the seven shootings have occurred this year.

And the shooting victims have ranged in age from 12 years old to 61 years old.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about any of these shootings to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.

Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those responsible for these crimes.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.