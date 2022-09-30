Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Shreveport man found guilty of child sex crime; further charges pending

Billy Ray Ford, Jr. (45) was found gulty of sexual battery of a child under fifteen.
Billy Ray Ford, Jr. (45) was found gulty of sexual battery of a child under fifteen.(Caddo Correctional Facility | CPSO)
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man was found guilty by a Bossier Parish Jury of child sex crimes — and more charges may be coming.

Billy Ray Ford, Jr. (45) was found guilty of sexual battery of a child under fifteen. According to the Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office, the minor told authorities the + took place at their grandmother’s house.

More potential victims have been identified and other charges are pending.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered. Ford will be sentenced on January 26, 2023.

“Today, our community is safer because a child sexual predator was removed from our community,” commented Assistant District Attorney Jessica Davis in a news release.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forest Estates
Forest Estates residents say short notice on rent increase ‘ridiculous’
Around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, the 84-year-old walked away from Leslie Lakes Retirement Center...
84-year-old man missing after walking away from retirement center
Taylor Parker at trial on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Parker’s boyfriend at time of alleged incident says relationship was emotional rollercoaster
At least three vehicles were involved in a wreck at the intersection of E Kings Highway and E...
Coroner IDs passenger who died 5 days after 4-vehicle crash at E. Kings at E. 70th
Man found dead; shot to death
Man found shot dead in Magnolia; police investigating

Latest News

Referee Shawn Hochuli (83) talks to New Orleans Saints' Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton before...
Winston doubtful; Thomas out against Vikings for Saints on Sunday in London
SNAP benefits in La. increasing due to cost-of-living adjustments
The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for customers along Hilton Drive just north...
Portion of Bossier City under boil advisory
INTERVIEW: Louisiana Film Prize finalist
Film Prize to have viewings at multiple theaters for finalists’ 20 films