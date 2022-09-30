Shreveport man found guilty of child sex crime; further charges pending

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man was found guilty by a Bossier Parish Jury of child sex crimes — and more charges may be coming.

Billy Ray Ford, Jr. (45) was found guilty of sexual battery of a child under fifteen. According to the Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office, the minor told authorities the + took place at their grandmother’s house.

Once the disclosure was made, the Bossier City Police Department initiated an investigation and scheduled a forensic interview at the Gingerbread House Children’s Advocacy Center. The interview of the child revealed that Ford had been grooming the child which ultimately led to multiple incidents of sex with the child.

More potential victims have been identified and other charges are pending.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered. Ford will be sentenced on January 26, 2023.

“Today, our community is safer because a child sexual predator was removed from our community,” commented Assistant District Attorney Jessica Davis in a news release.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.