Shreveport man found guilty of child sex crime; further charges pending
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man was found guilty by a Bossier Parish Jury of child sex crimes — and more charges may be coming.
Billy Ray Ford, Jr. (45) was found guilty of sexual battery of a child under fifteen. According to the Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office, the minor told authorities the + took place at their grandmother’s house.
More potential victims have been identified and other charges are pending.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered. Ford will be sentenced on January 26, 2023.
“Today, our community is safer because a child sexual predator was removed from our community,” commented Assistant District Attorney Jessica Davis in a news release.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.