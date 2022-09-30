Portion of Bossier City under boil advisory

The following information is from the City of Bossier City

The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for customers along Hilton Drive just north of I-20 and along and east of Airline Drive between Old Minden Road and I-20.

At approximately 12:00 am COBC crews responded to a 12″ water main break at the intersection of Airline Drive and I-20. The water main break was caused by a contractor performing work near a city water main. Currently, customers within this area are without water as repair efforts continue. These repairs are expected to be complete by 12:00 pm.

The advisory is a precautionary measure and recommends those in the affected area to boil their water for one minute before consuming it until the advisory is rescinded. The advisory pertains only to water used for consumption. Again, the advisory is a precautionary measure and not a boil order. Bossier City officials will notify customers when the advisory is rescinded