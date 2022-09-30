Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Portion of Bossier City under boil advisory

The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for customers along Hilton Drive just north...
The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for customers along Hilton Drive just north of I-20 and along and east of Airline Drive between Old Minden Road and I-20.
By KSLA Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information is from the City of Bossier City

The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for customers along Hilton Drive just north of I-20 and along and east of Airline Drive between Old Minden Road and I-20.

At approximately 12:00 am COBC crews responded to a 12″ water main break at the intersection of Airline Drive and I-20. The water main break was caused by a contractor performing work near a city water main. Currently, customers within this area are without water as repair efforts continue. These repairs are expected to be complete by 12:00 pm.

The advisory is a precautionary measure and recommends those in the affected area to boil their water for one minute before consuming it until the advisory is rescinded. The advisory pertains only to water used for consumption. Again, the advisory is a precautionary measure and not a boil order. Bossier City officials will notify customers when the advisory is rescinded

Most Read

Forest Estates
Forest Estates residents say short notice on rent increase ‘ridiculous’
At least three vehicles were involved in a wreck at the intersection of E Kings Highway and E...
Coroner IDs passenger who died 5 days after 4-vehicle crash at E. Kings at E. 70th
Around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, the 84-year-old walked away from Leslie Lakes Retirement Center...
84-year-old man missing after walking away from retirement center
Taylor Parker at trial on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Parker’s boyfriend at time of alleged incident says relationship was emotional rollercoaster
Man found dead; shot to death
Man found shot dead in Magnolia; police investigating

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Louisiana Film Prize finalist
Film Prize to have viewings at multiple theaters for finalists’ 20 films
Bossier sheriff's Deputy Jeremy Johnston, who is a school resource officer, used the Heimlich...
Bossier SRO saves choking student
A public forum was held in Shreveport, La. on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 to allow landlords and...
Landlords, tenants discuss Shreveport rental inspection program at forum
Bossier City police examine the Hamilton Road overpass on westbound Interstate 20 for evidence...
Shreveport/Bossier’s seen at least 7 shootings on I-20, I-220 in past 5 years