Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Police: Man dressed as woman arrested for raping woman at gunpoint

Tulsa police say Brandon Herd was arrested for raping a woman at gunpoint at a hotel.
Tulsa police say Brandon Herd was arrested for raping a woman at gunpoint at a hotel.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Oklahoma say a man was arrested after he allegedly raped a woman at a hotel this week.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers were called to the Trade Winds Central Inn on Tuesday with reports that a woman was raped in her hotel room.

Police said in a Facebook post that a woman told them the incident started when she was standing by her room and a man dressed as a woman walked by and asked where he could buy drugs. She said the man attacked her after telling him she didn’t have any drugs.

According to authorities, the man hit her over the head with a gun, forced her back into the room and raped her while at gunpoint.

Police said the woman told them that the man, later identified as Brandon Herd, was wearing a black wig, miniskirt and black shoes during the attack.

Herd reportedly ransacked the room, took the woman’s belongings and left the hotel in a yellow car.

On Wednesday, police said a hotel employee spotted Herd, and officers were able to take him into custody at a nearby convenience store where he had several of the woman’s items.

The police department said Herd is facing charges that include rape, robbery and failure to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP benefits in La. increasing due to cost-of-living adjustments
Forest Estates
Forest Estates residents say short notice on rent increase ‘ridiculous’
Taylor Parker at trial on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Parker’s boyfriend at time of alleged incident says relationship was emotional rollercoaster
Around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, the 84-year-old walked away from Leslie Lakes Retirement Center...
84-year-old man missing after walking away from retirement center
At least three vehicles were involved in a wreck at the intersection of E Kings Highway and E...
Coroner IDs passenger who died 5 days after 4-vehicle crash at E. Kings at E. 70th

Latest News

VIDEO: Cherry Grove Pier damaged by Hurricane Ian
VIDEO: Cherry Grove Pier damaged by Hurricane Ian
According to Toledo police, a resident was dumping trash at the Westbrook apartments when they...
5-year-old autistic boy found in dumpster returned to mother, police say
Leaders with the Louisiana Department of Health held an educational event Friday, Sept. 30,...
End the Epidemic Louisiana holds event to educate church leaders about opioid epidemic
Ian moves to the Carolinas; Florida surveys the damages.(CNN, WPLG, WFTS, WCSC, AccuWeather,...
Florida surveys hurricane damage as Ian moves to Carolinas
FILE - US Navy sailor Ryan Sawyer Mays walks past reporters at Naval Base San Diego before...
Sailor found not guilty of setting fire that destroyed ship