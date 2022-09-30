Marshall PD addressing ‘hybrid juvenile gang’ issues

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Marshall, Texas has been dealing with what’s called “hybrid juvenile gangs.”

Over the past couple of months, these gangs have been operating a little differently than a traditional gang, but it’s still causing major problems for the city and its residents.

Police say these gangs are much less organized and have less loyalty, with members seemingly switching back and forth in terms of their affiliations. Sources say members will wake up some days undecided about whether or not they’ll participate in gang activity. The Marshall Police Department says it has a solution though.

“I think the key is looking at new and creative ways to solve that. Again, having the community step up and come up with a program to address the parenting and those issues, jobs, and getting those kids focused on something that is positive early is something that needs to happen,” said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth.

So what is the Marshall Police Department is doing to combat the violence? KSLA News 12′s Michael Barnes has that part of the story tonight at 6.

