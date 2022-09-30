Landlords, tenants discuss Shreveport rental inspection program at forum

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A public forum was held in Shreveport on Thursday, Sept. 29 to allow landlords and tenants alike to discuss substandard rental properties in the city.

Tonight, several landlords voiced their frustration over the city’s Residential Rental Inspection Program.

This was the second night where city leaders explained how they plan to hold rental property owners accountable for living standards.

Several landlords said the program penalizes the wrong people.

The meeting was held by the Metropolitan Planning Commission in response to the city’s proposed residential rental inspection program.

