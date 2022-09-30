Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Landlords, tenants discuss Shreveport rental inspection program at forum

A public forum was held in Shreveport, La. on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 to allow landlords and...
A public forum was held in Shreveport, La. on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 to allow landlords and tenants to discuss substandard rental properties in the city.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A public forum was held in Shreveport on Thursday, Sept. 29 to allow landlords and tenants alike to discuss substandard rental properties in the city.

Tonight, several landlords voiced their frustration over the city’s Residential Rental Inspection Program.

This was the second night where city leaders explained how they plan to hold rental property owners accountable for living standards.

Several landlords said the program penalizes the wrong people.

The meeting was held by the Metropolitan Planning Commission in response to the city’s proposed residential rental inspection program.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least three vehicles were involved in a wreck at the intersection of E Kings Highway and E...
Coroner IDs passenger who died 5 days after 4-vehicle crash at E. Kings at E. 70th
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Forest Estates
Forest Estates residents say short notice on rent increase ‘ridiculous’
Man found guilty for sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.
Shreveport man found guilty of sexual relationship with teenager
Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment...
2-year-old left in apartment with mom’s dead body for 3 days, officials say

Latest News

Bossier City police examine the Hamilton Road overpass on westbound Interstate 20 for evidence...
Shreveport/Bossier’s seen at least 7 shootings on I-20, I-220 in past 5 years
Sgt. Sanford faces more charges
Sgt. Sanford faces more charges
Landlords react to inspection program
Landlords react to inspection program
Caddo Democratic Parish Executive Committee hosts mayoral forum
Caddo Democratic Parish Executive Committee hosts mayoral forum