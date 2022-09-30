Ask the Doctor
Great fall weather continues this weekend!

By Jeff Castle
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Perfect early fall weather will continue for the ArkLaTex for the near future with no major weather makers in sight. Generally sunny and warm afternoons will be followed by primarily clear and cool nights through next week.

For the rest of today we’ll see sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

If you’re headed to a high school football game this evening you may want to take a jacket. You may need by the second half as temperatures quickly cool into the 60s after sunset. Overnight we’ll see clear skies and temperatures falling back into the upper 40s to low 50s again.

The weekend looks sunny and pleasant. Temperatures will warm up slightly into the low 80s Saturday and mid 80s by Sunday.

Temperatures will climb a little more next week, but with low humidity it won’t necessarily get uncomfortably warm. We may see a few clouds from time to time, but no rain is expected. Skies will generally stay partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures will inch their way back into the upper 80s around midweek with overnight lows getting back into the low 60s.

In the tropics, Ian made a second U.S. landfall in South Carolina this afternoon. It will lose it’s tropical characteristics and fizzle out over the Virginias this weekend.

Farther out into the Atlantic is another tropical wave that could see development in the coming days. It is a long way out to sea and would pose no immediate threat to land regardless of development.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

