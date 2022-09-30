Furry Friends Friday: Chica steals the show

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City Animal Services (BCAS) brings in Chica to visit with us in KSLA’s courtyard and she can’t help but hog the mic.

On Sept. 30, Susan Stanford from BCAS brings in our next furry friend, Chica, a black mouth cur mix. Chica loves attention, even trying to steal the mics from Susan and Biske!

Chica is 2-years-old and is heartworm positive, no worries though, it is treatable. She is in need of an active family and is good with kids and seems good with cats too.

Feel free to bring your pet to meet Chica or the other pets at the BCAS.

This is the best time to adopt at BCAS currently, their adoption fees are being waived.

Also don’t miss BCAS’s volunteer group, Hand in Paw’s event Fall Rabies Clinic event, Oct 29. All rabies shots and flea dips are $5 for anyone who brings their pet in. Call Hand in Paw at (318) 741-8499 for more information.

Bossier City Animal Services is located at 3217 Old Shed Road, Bossier City, Louisiana.

To learn more about the pets looking for homes, visit BCAS on Facebook or https://www.bossiercity.org/217/Animal-Services.

