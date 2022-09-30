Film Prize to have viewings at multiple theaters for finalists’ 20 films

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For its 11th year, the Film Prize is set to begin its showings of the 20 finalists’ films and announce the winner of the grand prize up to $50,000.

This morning, Sept 30, Our guest in the KSLA Cafés is Finnegan Collins, the youngest of the top 20 filmmakers and is he is only in high school. Collins was one of the winners of the 2021 Film Prize Jr. with his short, Night of the Living Chest Hair. This year, Collins has a cohort of Film Prize alumni behind him who has helped him in the production of his Film Prize short.

On Oct. 20 at 12 p.m. and Oct. 22 at 9 p.m., there will be showings for the Film Prize finalists’ 20 short films. The winner will be taking away the grand prize, up to $50,000.

On Oct. 20, The Gathering, an opening party and red carpet event will also be happening. The public is invited to come dressed to impress and be ready to dance and mingle with filmmakers, industry professionals, and Film Prize fans. This red carpet event is happening at the Prize Big Top, 700 Texas Street, Shreveport, starting at 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

The 20 films are being broken up into two different screenings with 10 films each, the orange slate and the teal slate if you want to see all of the films. All the participants will have a chance to vote for their favorite film to help decide the winner.

The showing locations:

Robinson Film Center

Central Artstation

Film Prize Big Top (a tent in the middle 700 block of Texas St)

Crystal Stairs

Bossier Arts Council

All films are required to be filmed in Louisiana. The winning film will walk away with the full $50,000 if it was filmed in Caddo Parish.

To purchase tickets for the showings or to learn more about Film Prize, visit https://prizefest.com/film/ or the Facebook event.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.