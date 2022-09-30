Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Cherry Grove, Apache, 2nd Avenue piers damaged by Hurricane Ian’s storm surge

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND STRAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Parts of the Cherry Grove Pier, Apache Pier and 2nd Avenue Pier collapsed Friday afternoon as Hurricane Ian made landfall.

Hurricane Ian has caused major flooding throughout the Grand Strand, the piers are among many structures downed by the storm surge.

Apache Pier
Apache Pier(Source: Sherry Vota)

The Cherry Grove Pier is a landmark in the area. It was built in the early 1950s and was remodeled and lengthened in 1999 after Hurricane Floyd.

Meanwhile, the Apache Pier is a well-known fishing pier in Myrtle Beach and boasted as being the east coast’s longest wooden pier.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forest Estates
Forest Estates residents say short notice on rent increase ‘ridiculous’
Around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, the 84-year-old walked away from Leslie Lakes Retirement Center...
84-year-old man missing after walking away from retirement center
Taylor Parker at trial on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Parker’s boyfriend at time of alleged incident says relationship was emotional rollercoaster
At least three vehicles were involved in a wreck at the intersection of E Kings Highway and E...
Coroner IDs passenger who died 5 days after 4-vehicle crash at E. Kings at E. 70th
Man found dead; shot to death
Man found shot dead in Magnolia; police investigating

Latest News

VIDEO: Cherry Grove Pier damaged by Hurricane Ian
VIDEO: Cherry Grove Pier damaged by Hurricane Ian
Leaders with the Louisiana Department of Health held an educational event Friday, Sept. 30,...
End the Epidemic Louisiana holds event to educate church leaders about opioid epidemic
Referee Shawn Hochuli (83) talks to New Orleans Saints' Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton before...
Winston doubtful; Thomas out against Vikings for Saints on Sunday in London
Billy Ray Ford, Jr. (45) was found gulty of sexual battery of a child under fifteen.
Shreveport man found guilty of child sex crime; further charges pending