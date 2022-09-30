Ask the Doctor
Celebrate Louisiana Folklife Month with several culturally inspired events in Natchitoches

Host: Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, NWLA History Museum
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Events honoring Louisiana traditions are being held at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum.

Several cultural events are to be held in Natchitoches, Louisiana in the month of October. Primarily at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum, 800 Front Street, Natchitoches, La.

On Saturday, Oct. 8 the event, Honoring Louisiana Tradition Bearers begins at 2 p.m. The event will feature Rhonda Gauthier, An Adeasonos and member of the Choctaw-Apache Tribe of Ebarb, Louisiana, and president of Ho Minti Society, Inc.

Rhonda Gauthier grew up outside of Zwolle. As a young girl, she began learning traditional arts from the women in her immediate and extended family, including crochet, embroidery, hand sewing, quilting, cooking, baking, and animal tending. Her grandmother taught her midwifery, the use of natural herbs to treat common ailments, and herb gardening. After earning a BA in anthropology and history from NSU, she pursued a successful career in historical interpretation and cultural preservation at various sites across northwestern Louisiana.

Activities:

  • Mestiza Foodways
  • Gardening
  • Sewing
  • Healing
  • Midwifery

Location: Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum, 800 Front Street, Natchitoches, La.

The Modern In Motion X event will be starting on Oct. 13 with its Gala, Oct 14, and 15, at 7 p.m. Modern In Motion X is a celebration of modern dance inspired by the architecture of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum. The NSU Dance Company and Friends of Louisiana Sports & History (FLASH) collaborate again to bring you a site-specific performance.

Location: Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum, 800 Front Street, Natchitoches, La.

The Gala will be held by the Natchitoches District Development Commission with a reception following the performance at Maglieaux’s Riverfront Restaurant.

Gala tickets: $50.00 ($5.00 discount for FLASH members)

October 14, 15, and 16 tickets: $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for children, students, seniors, and FLASH members (ID required).

For tickets call 318-357-5793 or email Garfinkleb@NSULA.EDU. Reservations are not required, you may pay at the door.

The Lunchtime Lagniappe: “A Legacy of Faith: The Creoles of Isle Brevelle” is being held on Oct. 21 from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Dr. Mark Guidry is the fourth great grandson of Augustin Metoyer, founder of the St Augustine Church, and has served as President of the St. Augustine Historical Society since 2013.

Celebrations of Louisiana folklife culture in Natchitoches.
Celebrations of Louisiana folklife culture in Natchitoches.(KSLA)

Hear Dr. Guildry speak about the efforts to restore the family tomb of the Metoyer founder, to get the church on the National Register as a traditional creole center, to successfully advocate to the Louisiana legislative to rename part of Hwy 493 to the “Augustin Metoyer Memorial Parkway,” and lastly, about the ongoing restoration of a historic treasure, the unique Badin-Roque House.

This event is free and open to the public. Visitors are welcome to bring their lunch and eat during the presentation.

Location: Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum, 800 Front Street, Natchitoches, La.

Visit our FLASH Facebook page or call (318) 357-2492 for more information.

