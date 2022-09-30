Brookshire’s on Line Ave. evacuated after fire starts inside store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a call at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.

The incident occurred at the Brookshire’s grocery store on Line and Pierremont Avenue.

Officials say a worker reported the fire started on one of the aisles. The store was evacuated immediately and is still closed at this time.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is being investigated as a suspicious incident.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.