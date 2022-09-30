Ask the Doctor
Brookshire’s on Line Ave. evacuated after fire starts inside store

Cause of the fire is being investigated as a suspicious incident
SFD responds to fire at Brookshire's on Line Avenue.
SFD responds to fire at Brookshire's on Line Avenue.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a call at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.

The incident occurred at the Brookshire’s grocery store on Line and Pierremont Avenue.

Officials say a worker reported the fire started on one of the aisles. The store was evacuated immediately and is still closed at this time.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is being investigated as a suspicious incident.

