BPCC, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System announce partnership

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, Sept. 30 — Bossier Parish Community College and CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System announced a new partnership.

BPCC will support the staffing of clinical instructors for its nursing and allied health programs. (KSLA)

Grant funding provided by CHRISTUS Health to the BPCC Foundation made this partnership possible. (KSLA)

The new partnership was created to assist in increasing classes and to graduate more nurses locally.

