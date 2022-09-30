Ask the Doctor
BPCC, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System announce partnership

The new partnership was created to assist in increasing classes and to graduate more nurses...
The new partnership was created to assist in increasing classes and to graduate more nurses locally.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, Sept. 30 — Bossier Parish Community College and CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System announced a new partnership.

BPCC will support the staffing of clinical instructors for its nursing and allied health programs.

BPCC will support the staffing of clinical instructors for its nursing and allied health...
BPCC will support the staffing of clinical instructors for its nursing and allied health programs.(KSLA)

Grant funding provided by CHRISTUS Health to the BPCC Foundation made this partnership possible.

Grant funding provided by CHRISTUS Health to the BPCC Foundation made this partnership possible.
Grant funding provided by CHRISTUS Health to the BPCC Foundation made this partnership possible.(KSLA)

The new partnership was created to assist in increasing classes and to graduate more nurses locally.

