Benton man arrested for alleged rape, molestation of juvenile

Tremarcus Bell, 25
Tremarcus Bell, 25
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Benton man has been arrested by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office for the alleged rape and molestation of a juvenile.

Tremarcus Bell, 25, was arrested on Sept. 27 for the rape and molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13.

Detectives began the investigation after the victim’s father reported the rape. The father said Bell began the sexual abuse while caring for the victim three years ago. The victim was 12-years-old at the time.

An arrest warrant was issued for Bell, charging him with five counts of first-degree rape under the age of 13 and one count of molestation of a juvenile.

Bell is in custody at Bossier Max on a $550,000 bond.

