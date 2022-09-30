Another mild day to finish off the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! You made it to the end of the week, only a little bit more to go! It will be another beautiful day in the ArkLaTex with sunny skies and mild conditions. Highs in the upper-70s and low-80s are expected today with low humidity. The low humidity, along with the lack of rain in the last couple of weeks, is making for dangerous fire weather conditions. It is a bad idea to try to burn anything at this time due to how easy it can get out of control. Lows tonight will get chilly once again, low-50s across most of the region.

This weekend is looking great too and I hope you have made some outdoor plans because sunny skies will be the dominant weather condition. Highs will hit the low-80s Saturday and mid-80s Sunday, just beautiful weather. Lows in the 50s, good weather for all the good fall things, just no bonfires!

Hurricane Ian is a hurricane once more as of yesterday afternoon and is expected to make landfall this afternoon on the coast of South Carolina. Flooding is a significant concern there and storm surge warnings are in place with a 7-foot surge being possible. This will be the second time Hurricane Ian will have made landfall.

The extended forecast is more of the same. Highs in the 80s with sunshine. Some slightly warmer temperatures are looking likely, the 6-10 day temperature outlook showing that being a possibility. However, remember, average temps are now in the mid-80s so “above average” isn’t going to be that bad. Especially if the humidity is kept down.

