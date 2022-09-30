Ask the Doctor
Animal Care & Adoption Center celebrates opening of new building

By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Animal Care and Adoption Center in Texarkana is opening a new building at their facility!

City leaders voted to spend nearly $900,000 to make improvements to the center over three years ago. Now, a big portion of the improvements are complete.

“We’re hoping that the community will come in and visit and take many pets home,” said Lenora Teague, center director.

Many hoped the addition would open last year, but due to the pandemic and the availability of supplies, the date was pushed back. The city received a big boost in financing the facility, with a $1 million donation from the estate of Neva McCormick.

The building is set up like a pet store, with plenty of room to show animals up for adoption.

“We are going to do some modification on the kennels to allow the bigger dogs more room,” said Teague. “We have 36 kennels in the new facility. We will utilize all three buildings. The 36 kennels in the new facility will be for adoption dogs only.”

Officials say they hope the new spay and neuter ordinance, along with the shelter addition, with help animal care in the city improve.

“We are in the business of adopting pets. This is our first step for possibly being a no-kill shelter,” said Teague.

This addition was the first major improvement to the center in over 50 years. It is dedicated in honor of Neva McCormick.

