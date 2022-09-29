Texarkana airport holds ‘Topping Out’ ceremony for new terminal

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Regional Airport continues to grow, with the final touches being made to a new terminal building.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the terminal took place in June 2021. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the airport held a “Topping Out” ceremony. Crews hoisted the last construction beam to signify completion of the first phase of construction for the $36 million project.

“We are real excited to be able to get to this point and we look forward to finishing this building out and getting it ready for the community,” said Paul Merhlich, airport manager.

Officials say this project will replace the current terminal building that was built over 60 years ago. The new facility is meant to add to the flying experience out of Texarkana, and make the airport more appealing to additional airlines and economic growth.

“It also will be for other enhancements planned for the airport property. It will also provide a very strong economic development impact for this particular region. We are looking forward to all these things coming together,” said Texarkana Texas Mayor Bob Bruggeman.

The terminal is scheduled to be complete in summer of 2024.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.