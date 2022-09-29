Sgt. Sanford also facing state charges

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Sgt. Harold Sanford now faces state charges on top of pending federal charges.

Sanford was indicted earlier in September on federal charges of conspiracy and conspiracy to obtain substances by fraud. A federal affidavit alleges he obtained prescription drugs illegally from another man on three occasions.

Now, the new charges filed in Bossier on Tuesday show a charge of malfeasance in office.

[RELATED: Bossier sergeant faces drug charge after FBI raid]

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.