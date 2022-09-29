Red River Revel Arts Festival returns for its 46th year

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The 46th annual Red River Revel Arts Festival (RRRAF) is returning, attracting tens of thousands of locals and visitors to celebrate the arts together.

The multi-award-winning festival, RRRAF, will bring an extensive amount of exciting and unique experiences to the Shreveport Riverfront’s Festival Plaza. Over 75 juried visual artists from across the country will be participating. Alongside the visual artists, over 80 musical, theatrical, and performing arts entertainment will be impressing attendees on two different stages. There also will be 20 vendors serving amazing food and an area dedicated to introducing children to the arts.

According to the RRRAF, each day of the event promises to bring new experiences and memories for festival goers.

The Red River Revel Arts Festival offers art, music, food, and more to the Shreveport - Bossier City area. (Red River Arts Festival)

Art experience:

A variety of art will be available, including one-of-a-kind paintings, jewelry, photography, pottery, and more. There will be a large price range of pieces so every budget can afford to spend. The Artist Alley will offer work from established artists and the Emerging Artist Tent will give guests the chance to see up-and-coming artists and their work. To preview artists’ portfolios, visit https://redriverrevel.com/rrr/artists/.

Live Performances:

The RRRAF will bring chart-topping music from across the country along with local and regional acts.

Schedule:

Everclear - Pop/Rock, 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6

Neal McCoy - Country, 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2

Big Freedia - Bounce/Hip-Hop, 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1

The Motet - Funk/Fusion/Jam, 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8

Mannie Fresh - Hip-Hop. 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9

The schedule includes music performances alongside cheer and dance performances, martial arts and gymnastic demonstrations, theatre performances, and more. The full schedule can be found at https://redriverrevel.com/rrr/music-lineup/

Food options:

There will be many unique menu items such as boudin balls, jerk chicken, blackened catfish, bacon caramel donuts, chicken and waffles, funnel cakes, and more. For the full list of menus, visit https://redriverrevel.com/rrr/food/

Admission:

The RRRAF opens Saturday, Oct. 1, and runs through to Sunday, Oct. 9.

Festival hours:

Monday - Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday - Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sundays - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Daily admission is $5 from 5 p.m. to close, Monday - Friday, and all day Saturday - Sunday.

Admission is free from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday - Friday.

The $10 Reveler Pass allows guest access to the festival any day and time.

Military and first responders with valid ID will receive one free admission any day or time of the festival.

Location: Festival Plaza, 101 Crockett Street, Shreveport, La.

Parking:

Free parking is available after 5 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends if you use the metered spots downtown. Free parking is also available in the designated Revel parking lots.

Free Shuttles will be running on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 9 to Oct. 7, from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m., and 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on both Saturdays Oct. 1 and 8. The free shuttle will be running in a loop around downtown allowing Revelers to park wherever they like in downtown Shreveport and enjoy downtown restaurants and attractions.

For shuttle routes, stops, attractions, and special downtown deals, visit https://downtownshreveport.com/revel-plus-deals-downtown/.

For parking maps and other information about the Red River Revel, check out https://redriverrevel.com/.

RELATED Red River Revel expanding across downtown Shreveport The annual arts festival has partnered with the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority for what they’re calling Revel+. It’s a free shuttle service that will have seven different stops and 34 points of interest to explore across downtown Shreveport.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.