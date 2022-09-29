Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Police: 2 students, 4 school workers shot in Oakland attack

At least six adults were wounded in a shooting at a school campus in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday. (Source: KGO/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two adult students and four school workers were shot and wounded in Wednesday’s shooting at an Oakland school campus in a gang-related attack that officials say was perpetrated by at least two shooters who fired more than 30 rounds.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong Thursday that a student counselor, a security guard, two adult students and two workers who were at Rudsdale High School were wounded after two suspects breached the school and opened fire Wednesday.

He said a third suspect drove a getaway car.

No arrests have been made.

Three of the victims remain hospitalized.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least three vehicles were involved in a wreck at the intersection of E Kings Highway and E...
Coroner IDs passenger who died 5 days after 4-vehicle crash at E. Kings at E. 70th
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Man found guilty for sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.
Shreveport man found guilty of sexual relationship with teenager
Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment...
2-year-old left in apartment with mom’s dead body for 3 days, officials say
Forest Estates
Forest Estates residents say short notice on rent increase ‘ridiculous’

Latest News

This 2018 photo provided by Amylyx shows the company's co-founders Joshua Cohen, left, and...
ALS drug wins FDA approval despite questionable data
The disorderly fan punches one of the ushers in the face, which leads to a struggle between the...
GRAPHIC: Disorderly baseball fan punches, bites usher at MLB game
The Hubble and James Webb telescopes recorded images of NASA's recent asteroid mission.
Space telescopes capture asteroid slam with striking clarity
The American Red Cross in Texarkana, Texas held an open house event to recruit new volunteers...
Red Cross in Texarkana holds open house event to recruit new volunteers
A team of 25 missionaries from the East Texas-based Youth With A Mission, or YWAM, are on a...
East Texas missionaries providing housing, relief to Ukrainian refugees in Poland