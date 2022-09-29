Perfect fall weather continues with the coldest night since April ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dry weather and sunshine stay in the forecast through the weekend and throughout next week. More cool mornings and pleasantly warm afternoons are ahead. Ian could regain hurricane strength over the Atlantic before heading into South Carolina on Friday.

We’ll be sunny and pleasant the rest of today. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s to near 80.

Tonight will the coldest in 5 months! Temperatures will steadily fall reaching the mid 40s to around 50 by Friday morning under clear skies.

Another perfect fall day is ahead on Friday with sunshine and afternoon temperatures around 80.

The weekend promises more of the same. Mornings will be cool in the low 50s. Look for pleasantly warm afternoons in the low to mid 80s. Sunshine and dry weather will continue for your outdoor plans.

Next week looks a little warmer, but with continued low humidity it won’t feel uncomfortable. Morning temperatures will gradually climb through the 50s to get back around 60 by midweek. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Sunny and dry conditions will also stick around, but we are in need of rain. The latest dry stretch has allowed some drought to return to much of the ArkLaTex.

In the tropics, Ian has moved back out over water in the western Atlantic. It may briefly become a hurricane again tonight before moving back inland over South Carolina Friday morning. The storm will shift farther inland over the weekend and eventually fizzle over the Virginias. Some wind and storm surge are likely along the southeast coast of the U.S., but it Ian will not have the same impact as it did over Florida. Heavy rain will spread through the Carolinas and into Virginia through the weekend.

Have a great rest of your Thursday!

