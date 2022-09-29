Ask the Doctor
Parker’s boyfriend at time of alleged incident says relationship was emotional rollercoaster

Taylor Parker at trial on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Taylor Parker at trial on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - Taylor Parker’s boyfriend at the time of the alleged incident took the stand on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Parker is accused of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child from the womb.

Wade Griffin said his relationship with Parker was an emotional rollercoaster. Earlier in the trial, he talked about the many lies she told and financial ventures that kept failing.

Early on in their relationship, Griffin says Parker indicated she was pregnant but had a miscarriage.

In January 2020, the year of the homicide, Griffin says she told him she was pregnant again. He told the jury he thought it was a trap, but he did think she was pregnant when the homicide occurred on Oct. 9.

