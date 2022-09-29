Ask the Doctor
NPD arrests murder suspect; search continues for second suspect

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a homicide that occurred on Sept. 25.

[RELATED: NPD investigating fatal shooting at Carter’s Mobile Home Park]

Cedric Daniels, 37, was located by police in the 5100 block of University Parkway on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The Natchitoches SWAT Team was notified and arrested Daniels without incident.

He is charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, and is being held in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

NPD is also on the lookout for a second suspect, Kenny Wayne Smith Jr., 27.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Smith, who is also charged with second degree murder and attempted second degree murder.

If you have seen Smith, please contact the NPD at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Rudy Glass at (318) 357-3878. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain this individual by yourself. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

