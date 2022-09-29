LSU Health hosts Heart Health Day; a free community health fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Heart Health Day is returning for its second annual health fair on Oct. 1, encouraging individuals to improve their heart health.

The Heart Health Day’s purpose is to encourage the Shreveport-Bossier community to improve their overall cardiovascular health. The family-friendly event educates participants on living a healthier lifestyle through educational videos and activities about heart health. Attendees will also have the chance to engage with Ochsner LSU Health professionals.

The event will be happening on Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, St. Mary Medical Center, located at 911 Margarett Place.

Many free health screenings will be available to those to participate.

Free health screenings:

EKG

cholesterol

glucose

BMI

ABI

blood pressure

Additional screenings will be available depending on preliminary screenings:

echocardiography

peripheral vascular health

genetic screenings

Additional activities:

group exercise classes

physician consultations

nutritional guidance

children’s activities

American Heart Association Hands-Only CPR training

free lunches

door prizes

