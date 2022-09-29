LSU Health hosts Heart Health Day; a free community health fair
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Heart Health Day is returning for its second annual health fair on Oct. 1, encouraging individuals to improve their heart health.
The Heart Health Day’s purpose is to encourage the Shreveport-Bossier community to improve their overall cardiovascular health. The family-friendly event educates participants on living a healthier lifestyle through educational videos and activities about heart health. Attendees will also have the chance to engage with Ochsner LSU Health professionals.
The event will be happening on Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, St. Mary Medical Center, located at 911 Margarett Place.
Many free health screenings will be available to those to participate.
Free health screenings:
- EKG
- cholesterol
- glucose
- BMI
- ABI
- blood pressure
Additional screenings will be available depending on preliminary screenings:
- echocardiography
- peripheral vascular health
- genetic screenings
Additional activities:
- group exercise classes
- physician consultations
- nutritional guidance
- children’s activities
- American Heart Association Hands-Only CPR training
- free lunches
- door prizes
