Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

LSU Health hosts Heart Health Day; a free community health fair

Red heart and a stethoscope on isolated white background.
2nd Annual Heart Health Day(Preedee60d)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Heart Health Day is returning for its second annual health fair on Oct. 1, encouraging individuals to improve their heart health.

The Heart Health Day’s purpose is to encourage the Shreveport-Bossier community to improve their overall cardiovascular health. The family-friendly event educates participants on living a healthier lifestyle through educational videos and activities about heart health. Attendees will also have the chance to engage with Ochsner LSU Health professionals.

The event will be happening on Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, St. Mary Medical Center, located at 911 Margarett Place.

Many free health screenings will be available to those to participate.

Free health screenings:

  • EKG
  • cholesterol
  • glucose
  • BMI
  • ABI
  • blood pressure
Additional screenings will be available depending on preliminary screenings:
  • echocardiography
  • peripheral vascular health
  • genetic screenings
Additional activities:
  • group exercise classes
  • physician consultations
  • nutritional guidance
  • children’s activities
  • American Heart Association Hands-Only CPR training
  • free lunches
  • door prizes

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least three vehicles were involved in a wreck at the intersection of E Kings Highway and E...
Coroner IDs passenger who died 5 days after 4-vehicle crash at E. Kings at E. 70th
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Man found guilty for sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.
Shreveport man found guilty of sexual relationship with teenager
Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment...
2-year-old left in apartment with mom’s dead body for 3 days, officials say
Abandoned house fire, Shreveport.
SFD crews called to fight vacant house fire near downtown

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Miller County health unit holds drive-through flu vaccination clinic
Miller County health unit holds drive-through flu vaccination clinic
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Miller County Health Unit holds mass drive-through flu shot clinic