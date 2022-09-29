Forman Waterworks issues boil notice for all customers

FOREMAN, Ark. (KSLA) - A boil advisory was issued for Forman Waterworks customers on Thursday, Sept. 29.

The boil advisory was issued as a precautionary measure following a water main break.

The notice will remain in effect until repairs are fixed and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

TIPS FOR BOILING WATER

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled).

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.