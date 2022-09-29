Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Forman Waterworks issues boil notice for all customers

The notice will remain in effect until repairs are fixed and a bacteriological survey shows...
The notice will remain in effect until repairs are fixed and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.(unsplash.com)
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREMAN, Ark. (KSLA) - A boil advisory was issued for Forman Waterworks customers on Thursday, Sept. 29.

The boil advisory was issued as a precautionary measure following a water main break.

The notice will remain in effect until repairs are fixed and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

TIPS FOR BOILING WATER

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled).

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least three vehicles were involved in a wreck at the intersection of E Kings Highway and E...
Coroner IDs passenger who died 5 days after 4-vehicle crash at E. Kings at E. 70th
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Man found guilty for sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.
Shreveport man found guilty of sexual relationship with teenager
Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment...
2-year-old left in apartment with mom’s dead body for 3 days, officials say
Nathan, 12, was riding his bike with friends when he was hit by a car. His mom took him to the...
Caught on video: School superintendent hits 12-year-old with his car

Latest News

Texas Ranger Joshua Mason spent most of the day Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the witness box.
Gruesome murder trial in New Boston continues with evidence presented from Texas ranger who interviewed defendant
The event will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Shreveport Community Church, 5720 Buncombe Road.
Mega Gospel Music Festival set for Oct. 10
Man found dead; shot to death
Man found dead in Magnolia, Arkansas
1 man arrested; 1 wanted, both allegedly involved in deadly shooting in Natchitoches
1 arrested, 1 wanted for homicide in Natchitoches