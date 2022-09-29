Forest Estates residents say short notice on rent increase ‘ridiculous’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Residents of Forest Estates are speaking out after they say there was a sudden spike to their rent.

Some say they had just one month notice before the rent on their lots nearly doubled.

“With this rent increase, from less than $300 to $525 is ridiculous. My husband had to get another job on top of his bartending job and law business to make ends meet,” said Shannon Dunn.

She says the increase is set for Saturday, Oct. 1.

“A senior citizen like myself, and I know there’s a lot of other seniors out here, we can’t afford the rent increase. We just have no choice and I don’t know what we’re going to do,” said Teresa Turner.

Residents say higher rent isn’t the only problem.

“Maintenance issues, trash, safety hazards. They have created these hazards with the way they are moving things in and out of the park and not cleaning up after themselves,” said Russell Wilson.

A notice from Forest Estates to residents says new ownership and future plans are the reason for the hike in rent.

Forest Estates rent increase notice (KSLA)

Dunn said she would like more transparency from management.

“We hear silence. We don’t really hear anything. That’s not what you want because you’re supposed to go to the office with questions and concerns, ways to improve the community, but when we hear absolute silence, how can we fix a problem? Right now we’re going to be suffering,” she said.

KSLA reached out to Forest Estates for a comment on residents saying they can’t afford the new rent. They replied “no comment.”

