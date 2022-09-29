Ask the Doctor
District defender says short staff contributing to problems at Caddo Correctional Center

(Source: WAFB)
(Source: WAFB)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Leaders are still brainstorming ways to help with overcrowding at the Caddo Correctional Center.

One of the solutions addressed at the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee meeting earlier this week was to have more trials and add swing judges. However, District Defender Mary Harried said they would not have enough staff to support that.

Currently, there are 10 full-time public defenders and 10 district attorneys. Sheriff Steve Prator wrote the following statement:

“There are currently more than 250 inmates that have been in jail for more than a year awaiting trail. Even more troublesome is that 50 inmates have been in jail more than two years awaiting trial, and 20 inmates have been in jail more than three years awaiting trial.”

Harried said there are many factors contributing to the CCC problem. One of those being cases that need to be closed.

“Some of that is having staff be able to sit down and talk and resolve cases,” she said.

